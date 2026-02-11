Ohio Statehouse Searched After Bomb Threats, No Devices Found

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO) Ohio law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of bomb threats sent Monday to schools and government buildings across the state.

According to authorities and reporting from 10TV, dozens of schools in Central Ohio received emailed bomb threats early Monday morning. Law enforcement agencies responded and conducted safety checks, and school operations continued in most districts after no credible threats were identified.

Ohio police also investigated bomb threats made to government-related locations, including the Ohio Statehouse. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the Statehouse and conducted a search of the grounds. Troopers reported that no explosive devices or hazardous materials were found.

The FBI’s Cincinnati field office confirmed it is aware of the threats and is assisting local and state agencies. In a statement, the FBI said it is investigating what appear to be hoax threats and emphasized that bomb threats are federal crimes that put public safety at risk.

In Clark County, Springfield City Schools closed early Monday as authorities investigated what officials described as safety concerns in the area. Governor Mike DeWine said county offices in Springfield also received bomb threats. Portions of downtown Springfield were temporarily closed during the response but later reopened after law enforcement cleared the area.

State officials say there is no information indicating any of the threats were credible. Investigators are continuing to work to determine the origin of the emails and whether the incidents are connected.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement as the investigation continues.