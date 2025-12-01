December 1, 2025
Ohio Student-Athletes Eligible for Endorsements

by Brian Ford
Columbus, OH (WOWO) Ohio high school athletes can legally earn money from their name, image, and likeness following a vote by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Students may take endorsement deals, promote themselves on social media, or make personal appearances, but schools cannot fund or arrange the deals.

The change comes after a Franklin County football player’s mother sued the OHSAA, arguing her son lost potential income. A court order in October allowed students to earn NIL money, prompting Monday’s emergency vote according to WTOL.

Of 815 schools voting, 447 approved the measure, 121 opposed it, and 247 abstained. Athletic directors say the change may affect only about 1% of Ohio athletes. Officials also emphasize the importance of educating students and parents about rules, including prohibitions on using school logos, facilities, or pay-for-performance deals.

