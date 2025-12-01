December 1, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Supreme Court Sides With Police Privacy in Ohio

by Brian Ford0
brown wooden tables and chairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that police officers who are attacked on duty can have their identities withheld from public records under Marsy’s Law, which protects the privacy of crime victims.

The ruling follows a lawsuit by The Columbus Dispatch seeking unredacted body camera footage from a 2023 I-70 shootout. One officer was shot five times, and the court said officers directly harmed by crimes are considered victims, allowing the city to redact their names according to NBC-4 Columbus.

The decision may set a precedent for future cases involving public records and officers’ privacy. Justice Patrick DeWine wrote the majority opinion, joined by four other justices, while two justices wrote partial concurrences and one dissented, citing public access concerns.

Related posts

Roads Shut Down Due to Flooding

Kylie Havens

Trucker busts alleged child predator in Fort Wayne

Darrin Wright

Southwest Allen County Schools Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.