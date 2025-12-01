Supreme Court Sides With Police Privacy in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that police officers who are attacked on duty can have their identities withheld from public records under Marsy’s Law, which protects the privacy of crime victims.

The ruling follows a lawsuit by The Columbus Dispatch seeking unredacted body camera footage from a 2023 I-70 shootout. One officer was shot five times, and the court said officers directly harmed by crimes are considered victims, allowing the city to redact their names according to NBC-4 Columbus.

The decision may set a precedent for future cases involving public records and officers’ privacy. Justice Patrick DeWine wrote the majority opinion, joined by four other justices, while two justices wrote partial concurrences and one dissented, citing public access concerns.