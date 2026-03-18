WOWO EXCLUSIVE – FW Councilman Russ Jehl clarifies Homeless Ordinance with KB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)—City officials in Fort Wayne are reviewing a proposed ordinance aimed at limiting the influx of homeless individuals from surrounding communities. The measure, brought forward by the mayor’s office, would not penalize residents for helping the homeless, but instead seeks to address what city leaders describe as a growing trend of out-of-area individuals arriving in Fort Wayne.

“It is not at all focused on going after helping homeless,” Councilman Russ Jehl told Fort Wayne’s Morning News. “What it is saying is that surrounding communities, places outside of Allen County, we are formally saying it is not okay for them to export their homeless to our community.”

The councilman described specific situations that prompted the proposal. “When a small town outside of Fort Wayne has somebody who’s about to be released from prison or someone who’s on drugs and difficult to handle, and they don’t have a rescue mission themselves, they just say, ‘Hey, drive them down to Fort Wayne. I’ll drop you off there,’” he said. “We are having more and more people that are chronically homeless in Fort Wayne that did not come from our community, but are being sent here from surrounding areas.”

He also noted the role of the Department of Corrections in contributing to local homelessness. “When they release somebody, they give them a bus ticket and ask where you want to go. Fort Wayne has a reputation of being a great place to come and be homeless,” he said.

The councilman emphasized that the ordinance is intended to encourage coordination with local agencies. “You actually have to coordinate with the rescue mission. You can’t just show up and drop somebody off at a corner and say, ‘Thank you for leaving our community. Now your problems are Fort Wayne’s problems,’” he said.

Regarding next steps, the councilman said the ordinance will be placed on the city council agenda, potentially as soon as next week, followed by discussion and a potential vote. “This is not going to solve it all, but I think it’s an important step to show that we are serious about enforcement and that we are serious about coming together and having a larger strategy,” he said.