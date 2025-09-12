Ohio Tax Scam Alert

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Department of Taxation is warning residents about a new text message scam claiming to be from the state.

The messages say your tax refund has been approved and ask you to provide payment information to avoid losing it.

But officials say it’s completely fraudulent – the department never sends texts about tax matters or requests payments this way.

Do not click, respond, or share any personal info.

If you receive one of these texts, report it directly to the department using official contact information from their website.