September 12, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Tax Scam Alert

by David Scheie0
"Scam Alert" by Gerd Altmann, License

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Department of Taxation is warning residents about a new text message scam claiming to be from the state.

The messages say your tax refund has been approved and ask you to provide payment information to avoid losing it.

But officials say it’s completely fraudulent – the department never sends texts about tax matters or requests payments this way.

Do not click, respond, or share any personal info.

If you receive one of these texts, report it directly to the department using official contact information from their website.

Related posts

Ohio: 3 new conditions added to qualify for medical marijuana

AP News

FDA inspection found problems at factory making J&J vaccine

AP News

Ohio, GOP defend limit on ballot drop boxes to 1 per county

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.