Hot, Dry Days Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is heading into a stretch of hot, dry weather, with temperatures climbing and rain chances staying low through next week.

Friday brings clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s, marking the warmest afternoon in more than three weeks. Humidity remains low, but dry conditions and ongoing drought have prompted burn bans in several southern counties.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer, with highs nearing 90 degrees and rising dew points creating a stickier feel. A few showers or storms may develop late Saturday into early Sunday, mainly in northern Indiana. Rainfall is expected to be light and scattered.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will surge into the low 90s. That heat is expected to hold through the first half of next week, with little to no rain in the forecast.

The 8- to 14-day outlook shows well-above-average temperatures and near- to below-normal precipitation, offering little relief for drought conditions across the state.