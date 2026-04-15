Ohio Nursing Home Transfers to Homeless Shelters Raise Concerns

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says some facilities have discharged residents to shelters when insurance coverage ended or when appropriate placements were not immediately available, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In inspection findings, regulators describe situations involving patients with complex medical conditions, including diabetes, mobility limitations, and cognitive impairments, who were placed in environments not designed to provide medical care or supervision.

Advocates and long-term care ombudsmen say shelters are generally not equipped to manage patients requiring daily medication management or mobility assistance. They also note that in some cases, patients were left without clear discharge plans, follow-up care, or essential medical supplies.

State oversight officials say nursing homes are required to ensure discharges are safe and appropriate, and that placement decisions must account for a patient’s medical and functional needs. They also note that involuntary discharges must typically include advance notice, except in limited circumstances.

Some inspection reports cited by federal regulators describe cases where residents were discharged with limited notice or unclear destination planning. In one instance, inspectors documented a long-term resident who was sent to a shelter after insurance coverage ended, with concerns raised about medication access and basic documentation needed for housing or employment.

Industry representatives say the issue reflects broader pressures on the long-term care system, including rising costs and constraints within public insurance programs.

“The emergency shelter system is often the only thing available when other interventions don’t work,” one housing advocate said, emphasizing that shelters are increasingly serving as a last-resort safety net.

Federal officials say they continue to review discharge practices at facilities where concerns have been identified, and emphasize that proper coordination is required to ensure patients are not placed in unsafe or inappropriate settings after leaving nursing care.