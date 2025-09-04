Ohio Utility Bill Plan

OHIO, (WOWO) — An Ohio lawmaker thinks your thermostat could help fight high energy bills – if you’re cool with giving up a little control.

Rep. Roy Klopfenstein is pitching a voluntary plan that lets power companies remotely tweak your A/C or water heater during peak demand.

You’d get a heads-up on your phone and could still opt out.

According to WTOL Television – Supporters say it’s a smart way to avoid blackouts and save cash – critics say, not so fast.

The plan still needs the green light from state regulators.