Ohio Utility Bill Plan

OHIO, (WOWO) — An Ohio lawmaker thinks your thermostat could help fight high energy bills – if you’re cool with giving up a little control.
Rep. Roy Klopfenstein is pitching a voluntary plan that lets power companies remotely tweak your A/C or water heater during peak demand.
You’d get a heads-up on your phone and could still opt out.
According to WTOL Television – Supporters say it’s a smart way to avoid blackouts and save cash – critics say, not so fast.
The plan still needs the green light from state regulators.