Ball State University Recognized as a Center of Actuarial Excellence

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — The actuarial science program in Ball State University’s Department of Mathematical Sciences has been awarded the Center of Actuarial Excellence (CAE) designation by the Society of Actuaries (SOA). Ball State is now one of only two universities in Indiana to hold this distinction, which places it among a select group of institutions recognized for leadership in actuarial education, research, and industry engagement.

The CAE designation is granted to university programs that meet high standards across eight rigorous criteria, including curriculum, faculty qualifications, graduate outcomes, industry partnerships, and research contributions. With this recognition, Ball State joins a global network of top-tier programs helping to shape the future of the actuarial profession.

“We are thrilled for our actuarial science program to receive the Center of Actuarial Excellence designation from the Society of Actuaries,” said Dr. Dan Rutherford , department chair of Mathematical Sciences. “The Actuarial Science program at Ball State was founded in 1971 and is one of the University’s long-standing gems. Over the years, generations of successful actuaries have received entry into the profession through their training at Ball State. The CAE award reflects the top-tier quality of our program and the outstanding achievements of our faculty, students, and alumni in actuarial science.”

Ball State’s actuarial science program offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees, preparing students for a wide range of actuarial exams, including Financial Mathematics, Probability, Statistics for Risk Modeling, and Advanced Long-Term Actuarial Mathematics. The program also provides approved coursework for SOA’s Validation by Educational Experience (VEE) requirements in Accounting & Finance, Economics, and Mathematical Statistics.