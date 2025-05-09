Ohio’s Child Care System Under Strain

OHIO, (WOWO) — A new national report highlights how Medicaid helps support the workforce behind early childhood care, especially in rural communities.

Medicaid provides critical coverage for child-care providers, many of whom are low-paid and often go without employer-based insurance.

Groundwork Ohio Vice President Brittany Boulton says this is especially vital for rural families.

A report by the Georgetown University Center on Children and Family Studies says 30-percent of children in rural Ohio rely on Medicaid for health coverage, placing the state among the top 10 nationally for rural child enrollment.