May 9, 2025
National News

American Heart Association Working To Reduce Sugary Drink Consumption

by David Scheie0

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The Association submitted a letter in support of the state’s intention to apply to the USDA for approval to prohibit sugary beverage purchases within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

They say sugary drinks are among the most purchased items by SNAP participants, though they are the largest source of added sugars in the U.S. diet, often leading to cardiovascular disease.

The Association has also worked with partners to increase sugary beverage taxes around the country.

Related posts

Expert: coronavirus “ten times more virulent” than flu

Network Indiana

Warren to hold Fort Wayne Town Hall

Darrin Wright

High court lets military implement transgender restrictions

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.