American Heart Association Working To Reduce Sugary Drink Consumption

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — The Association submitted a letter in support of the state’s intention to apply to the USDA for approval to prohibit sugary beverage purchases within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

They say sugary drinks are among the most purchased items by SNAP participants, though they are the largest source of added sugars in the U.S. diet, often leading to cardiovascular disease.

The Association has also worked with partners to increase sugary beverage taxes around the country.