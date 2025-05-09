Report On Alzheimer’s And Dementia

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — A report says almost four out of five Americans would want to know if they have the disease before symptoms surface due to concerns over how a diagnosis could affect daily activities.

Natalie Sutton of the Alzheimers Associaton says science is addressing these concerns.

In 2024, Indiana passed a bill requiring insurance companies to cover biomarker testing.

Sutton adds that two FDA-approved treatments that slow the progression of Alzheimer’s are covered by most insurance companies and Medicare.

A 24/7 resource helpline is 800-272-3900.