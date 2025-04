FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died after a crash between a motorcycle and a box truck.

It happened Friday on the northside of Fort Wayne.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Parnell Ave. and Spy Run Ave. around 2:30 on Friday.

Reports say The driver of the box truck was not hurt, though the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.