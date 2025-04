FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A stolen vehicle was found in the Maumee River on Sunday.

Dispatchers received reports of a possible water rescue in the 7000 block of North River Road around 4 p.m. where they found a vehicle submerged in the water.

The vehicle had been stolen and authorities believed it was unoccupied.

The situation is still under investigation, though police officers, firefighters and paramedics were on scene to make efforts to decide whether the vehicle needed to be recovered.