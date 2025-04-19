County leaders provide update on construction of new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – County leaders have given an update on the construction of the new county jail.

The project has faced several delays, but ground was finally broken in late 2024. Officials say they are still on track to meet the late 2027 deadline.

The project was not something the county was wanting to take on, though it was found necessary in order to meet the needs of those who are incarcerated.

The new jail will have more room with the ability to house more than double the amount of inmates as the current downtown jail.

21 Alive News says the first phase of construction is expected to be finished this summer. It ill be located on a 142-acre lot on Meyer Road.