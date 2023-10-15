One Dead After Crash Saturday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – One is dead after a car crash on Saturday night.

According to police, three people, ages 18 and younger, were heading north on County Road 23 in DeKalb County.

Police say around 6:15 p.m., 18-year-old Ameer Ahmed attempted to pass another car in a no passing zone.

Cops say that Ahmed’s car left the road and hit a tree. He and his rear passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old front seat passenger died from their injuries at the scene.

The coroner’s office says the identify of the 15-year-old will be released at a later time.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.