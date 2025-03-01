March 1, 2025
One Dead After Shooting on City’s Southeast Side

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting on the city’s southeast side left one person dead early Friday morning. 

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Drexel Ave. 

Officers say they found a woman with a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures, though she was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time, though 22-year-old Jaskaran Singh was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to the shooting, according to 21 Alive News. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

