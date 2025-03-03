Dave Hill’s Meat Market Closes, Shell Gas Station to Move to Location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Dave Hill’s Meat Market in Fort Wayne will soon become a Shell gas station and pizza parlor.

The family-owned butcher shop opened for the final time last week after not having his lease renewed due to the incoming gas station.

Hill’s Market has been around since 1996, offering quality meats, deli items, produce and more.

Hill considered some of his customers to be “like family,” stating that there have been some tears and sadness over the closure, though he says times do change.

Hill currently does not have plans to relocate the market, and remaining hardware at the market will be auctioned off soon.