Fort Wayne Teen in Life-Threatening Condition After Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne teenager is in life-threatening condition ater a single-vehicle crash.

It happened early Friday morning when Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle crashed into a tree at S. Coliseum Blvd. and Schele Ave.

Reports say the crash split the vehicle in half, causing the back half to wrap around the tree and the front half to travel almost 100 feet further than the tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and reports say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, though they are unsure if alcohol and drugs were factors.