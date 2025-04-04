One Dead following Police Chase in Northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead and one is in the hospital after a short police chase in Northeast Fort Wayne that ended in a fiery crash.

Fort Wayne Police say that at 2:52 this morning, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling at an excessively high rate of speed near Lake and Laverne Avenue, just west of Lake and Coliseum. The vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic, passing another vehicle.

When the officer activated the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle, the driver of the car accelerated aggressively, traveling northbound on Laverne Avenue, opening up a substantial distance between the police vehicle and the pursued vehicle.

As the driver of the pursued vehicle crossed State Boulevard, they lost control and crashed into a tree at State Boulevard and Sherborne – just west of Coliseum. The vehicle then burst into flames. Both occupants had made it out and were transported to the hospital where one was confirmed dead.

Speed is a factor in this crash according to officials who say the investigation is ongoing.