Storm Spotter Virtual Classes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — If you have an interest in learning more about severe weather, the National Weather Service offers FREE storm spotter training classes. The classes are open to anyone who has an interest in severe weather or public service. You’ll learn about the National Weather Service, tornadoes, thunderstorms, flash floods, high winds, and winter storms. Meteorologist Jason Puma, with the National Weather Service says, “This is also an opportunity for those that have a fear of severe weather.”

The National Weather Service’s FREE Virtual classes run 75 to 90 minutes, and you must be 13 years and older to report severe weather. Upcoming classes are April 8th, April 28th, and May 8th at 6pm. To register go to Indianapolis, IN https://weather.gov/ind/