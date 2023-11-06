November 6, 2023
Ohio News

One Dead in Hicksville House Fire

by David Scheie0
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) – One person has died in a house fire on Hicksville’s east side.

Around 9:15 this morning, fire crews were called to a fire along Breininger Road, north of Jericho Road. Upon arrival, the HFD discovered smoke coming from the one-story home.

Once inside the home, firefighters found one person who was taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

