November 6, 2023
Local News

Veterans Day Parade A Success

by WOWO News1
("Veterans Day " by Southern Arkansas University, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, started at 11 a.m. on the corner of Nettie and Parnell Avenues and traveled to Memorial Coliseum.

The Journal Gazette reports that nearly 60 organizations participated in the parade, including the Freedom Riders, Civil War reenactors and the Fort Wayne fire and police departments.

The ceremony, which was held inside the Coliseum after the parade, relied on families who served in the military to address the crowd of about 30.

1 comment

Nolan November 6, 2023 at 4:01 pm

Why was it held a week before Veterans’ Day?

