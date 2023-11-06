Veterans Receive Quilts of Valor For Service

ROME CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two veterans received Quilts of Valor for their service at Rome City’s American Legion Unit 381 Auxilary.

Auxiliary member, Karen Kinsey made the quilts and on Sunday, they were given to former U.S. Army Sergeant Jan Fraze, who served two tours in Vietnam, and Navy Veteran Tom Hulen, who served in Korea from 1954 to 1957.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation says its mission is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing patriotic quilts.

Over 350,000 quilts have been donated to vets since the foundation began in 2003.