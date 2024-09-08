One dead, one injured in fiery crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fatal crash is under investigation after Indiana State Police found a crashed vehicle had gone up in flames.

It happened Saturday morning around 12:35 a.m. when police responded to the vehicle crash on State Road 327 in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, they found an Audi Avant passenger vehicle that had crashed into a fence.

An injured man, identified as 19-year-old Leo Montoya, was found near the crash with burn injuries and head trauma. Indiana State Police believe Montoya was the driver of the vehicle.

A deceased passenger was found in the vehicle, though their identification has not yet been identified.

The investigation is still ongoing, though it is believed that alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.