Decatur man dead after crash with semi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 44-year-old Decatur man died after a crash between a semi and SUV.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 707 in Mercer County.

Reports say the SUV traveling eastbound on 707 ran a stop sign at the intersection as a semi traveled southbound on 49. The SUV collided with the semi’s passenger side.

The driver, identified as Kenneth Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.