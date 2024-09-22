One dead, one injured in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash just east of downtown Fort Wayne left one dead and one injured Saturday evening.

The two-car crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Maumee and Grant Avenues intersection.

Fort Wayne Police say upon arrival they located an adult male driver of a Hyundai Elantra on the ground outside of his vehicle as well as an adult male driver of a Dodge Charger pinned inside his vehicle.

Both men were transported to the hospital where the driver of the Charger was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Elantra was said to be in life-threatening condition, but 21 Alive News states he is now in stable condition.

The FWPD believes speed may have been a factor. The investigation is still ongoing.