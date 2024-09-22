Fort Wayne man accused of keeping fentanyl, heroin in local Airbnb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 38-year-old man is expected in court on Monday after being accused of having more than 5,000 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin kept inside an Airbnb.

Mervin Bryant of Fort Wayne was wanted on multiple felony warrants when he was seen coming out of an apartment which had been rented as an Airbnb through most of September.

A search warrant was obtained and officers located about 4,697 grams of suspected fentanyl, around 463 grams of suspected heroin, a kilogram press often used to package narcotics and several packages of a cutting agent.

Mail and a casino card with Bryant’s name were located in the apartment.

21 Alive News reports that Bryant is being charged with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.