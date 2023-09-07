September 7, 2023
Local News

One dies from Thursday morning crash

by Ian Randall0

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a Thursday morning crash in Allen County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to Dawkins Road and Ryan Road, east of New Haven, shortly before 10 a.m. They located a semi tractor trailer and a van that had been involved in a crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the semi tractor trailer was southbound on Ryan Road when it struck the van that was traveling eastbound on Dawkins Road.

The adult female passenger of the van was originally said to be in critical condition, but died as a result of the crash.

The adult female driver of the van and the adult male driver of the semi tractor trailer were said to be in fair condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

