One dies in Grant County crash on I-69 Wednesday afternoon

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – State police say one person died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-69 in Grant County Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Central Dispatch began receiving calls around 1:45 p.m. about the crash in the northbound lanes near the 257 mile marker.

An initial investigation determined that traffic was backed up for an undetermined reason. A 2021 Freightliner failed to stop, and rear-ended a pickup truck, with three additional vehicles receiving heavy damage.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene.