September 1, 2023
Local News

One dies in single vehicle crash near Woodburn

by Ian Randall0

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man died as the result of a single vehicle crash northwest of Woodburn Friday morning.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the area of Bull Rapids Road, between Blue Cast Road and Old 24 East.

The initial investigation revealed that a full size tri-axle dump truck left the roadway, with the driver being ejected. One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation.

