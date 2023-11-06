November 6, 2023
Two Teens Arrested In Connection To Last Weeks Shooting On Swinney Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two teens have been arrested in connection to last weeks shooting on Swinney Avenue.

It happened last Thursday night,  police were headed to the scene when dispatch received a call from someone stating he and another man had been shot and were on their way to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital to find the man in life threatening condition and a teen in stable condition.

On Monday, police arrested two 17-year-old’s who were wanted in connection to the shooting.

Both teens were taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

They were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center.

