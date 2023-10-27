Plea Deal Reached For Man Accused of Threatening Congressman Jim Banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has admitted to harassing and intimidating Third District Congressman Jim Banks. The admission comes as part of a plea deal filed on Thursday where Aaron L. Thompson agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of harassment. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that court documents say Thompson called Banks’ office several times in April and left threatening messages.

Thompson admitted to police that he was intoxicated and called Banks because he disagreed with his political views. Documents say Thompson said he owned a gun as allowed by the Constitution and told Banks to choose between himself or his daughters. The plea agreement, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for Thompson to be sentenced to two years of probation for the intimidation charge and 180 days for the misdemeanor charge of harassment.