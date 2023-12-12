One Man Dead In Tuesday Morning Northwest Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The violence continues in Fort Wayne as a man was shot to death Tuesday morning. Fort Wayne Police say they got the call at about shortly before 1:30 A.M. to a gas station on the cities’ northwest side.

Police say that the call came from one of their own as an officer was already in the Speedway gas station at 2111 Sherman Boulevard when a man came in with a gunshot wound. The officer gave first aid as he called for back-up and EMTs.

The man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Detectives think the man was shot nearby at a house where they say a disturbance happened leading to gunshots.

Officers are canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing surveillance video. Detectives are on scene interviewing several potential witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app as the investigation continues.