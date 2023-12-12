December 12, 2023
Services Announced For Slain Kroger Cashier

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Funeral services have been announced for the Waynedale Kroger cashier who was tragically killed last week.  59-year-old Perla A. Nieto will be laid to rest later this week as leaders with Divine Mercy Funeral Home tell our partners in news at 21Alive that visitation services will take place from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. this Wednesday. and from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church.

Nieto’s funeral service will then take place immediately following Thursday’s visitation, with her burial in the Catholic Cemetery. Hundreds of community members gathered at the store Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil in Nieto’s honor.

Kroger officials closed the store through Saturday morning.

