FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened just before 4:30 on I-469 near U.S. 24.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, traffic was stopped due to construction when a semi-truck rear-ended a car, causing a chain reaction.

One of the individuals involved in the crash died.

A total of five cars and the semi-truck were involved in the crash.