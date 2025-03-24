One Person Injured After Sunday Afternoon Altercation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The whole thing began with a dustup between a man and a woman Sunday afternoon at about 4-PM in the 2500 block of Broadway.

32-year-old Rudaeja Moore dropped in on 34-year-old Andrew Scott Guyton and apparently wore out her welcome fast.

Things escalated between the two and an axe and gun ended up in the mix which ended with Moore being shot.

She was driven to the hospital with a leg injury.

After an initial investigation, police arrested both of them on Felony Criminal Recklessness Charges.

Rudaeja Moore had additional felony charges of domestic battery as well as invasion of privacy and criminal mischief handed to her.