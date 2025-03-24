March 24, 2025
Local News

Teenager Arrested After Street-Racing On I-469

by David Scheie0
ai generated, car, race, racing, street, night, city, landscape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Alleged street racing on I-469 landed a Fort Wayne teenager behind bars in the Allen County jail and resulted in his vehicle being impounded by Indiana State Police.

A State Trooper who was patrolling on I-69 was passed by a group of vehicles at a high rate of speed late last Friday Night.

The Trooper got one of them stopped on Coldwater Road and arrested the driver, 19-year-old Jackson of Fort Wayne on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Allen County Jail.

Related posts

State Report: local grads choosing local colleges

Darrin Wright

Top 10 most popular Halloween treats

Brooklyne Beatty

Four more businesses added for Union Street Market at Electric Works

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.