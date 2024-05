FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The crash happened just before 9:00 on W Jefferson Blvd around Amber Rd.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the driver was headed westbound when he hit construction barrels and lost control.

The car then flipped over multiple times before crashing into a utility pole, causing live wires to fall.

Once crews arrived to turn off the power to the wires, paramedics were able to reach the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.