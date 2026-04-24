Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Amid Iran War Ceasefire

(FOX NEWS) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel,” he said in a statement.

“I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me,” Netanyahu added, noting that he is healthy and currently in “excellent physical condition.”

Netanyahu said he underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate a year and a half ago and during his last medical monitoring, “a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate.”

“Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said he underwent “targeted treatment” that removed the problem and left no signs of it.