May 31, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Trump Pubic Comments Will Air Live on WOWO at 11AM

by Mike Wilson0
FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9. The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Following his conviction, former president Donald Trump is expected to address the public during a press conference scheduled for 11 A.M.

Listen at WOWO.com or 92.3 FM, 1190 AM

Related posts

Search for Missing Indiana Canoeist Suspended

Kayla Blakeslee

$32 Million In Bonds Approved For Riverfront Development By City Council

Michael McIntyre

“Rock & Roar” at the zoo this summer

Eva Hallman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.