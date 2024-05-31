Trump Pubic Comments Will Air Live on WOWO at 11AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Following his conviction, former president Donald Trump is expected to address the public during a press conference scheduled for 11 A.M.
Listen at WOWO.com or 92.3 FM, 1190 AM
FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Following his conviction, former president Donald Trump is expected to address the public during a press conference scheduled for 11 A.M.
Listen at WOWO.com or 92.3 FM, 1190 AM
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511