OP-ED: The Buzz

A Bongiovi baby, an awkward ex-girlfriend moment, and canceling a make-up brand, was on this weeks roster, we’ve got a little of everything on this week’s edition of The Buzz.

Millie Bobby Brown and husband, Jake Bongiovi, have welcomed their first baby. The couple has adopted a baby girl with the speculated initials of RWB. The couple has said they wish for privacy in this new phase of life.

No one likes to talk bout n ex, especially on live radio. Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki, caught himself in a weird sticky situation when a radio host mentioned ex, Taylor Swift and her newly discovered sourdough obsession. Hiddleston opened up about his own sports obsession, he said he reads a bunch of sports articles in his free time which drew the connection to Swift’s sourdough blog obsession.

Comedian Matt Rife collaborated with make-up brand E.L.F recently, which lead to more controversy than sales for the company. A lot of viewers were upset over a joke Rife made recently with undertones of domestic abuse. The joke was made in a Netflix special about a server in a Baltimore diner who had a black eye. Viewers are calling the ad tone deaf and saying they will no longer buy from E.L.F.

There is never a shortage of news in the hills. Look for a new edition of The Buzz next Friday! See you then!