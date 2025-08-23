Indiana National Guard Expanding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana National Guard is expanding its international presence.

It has signed a new partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program.

This initiative, which also includes the Oklahoma National Guard, is designed to enhance security cooperation and build military capacity.

The Indiana National Guard already has similar partnerships with Slovakia and Niger, and officials say they’re proud to strengthen ties with a strategic ally in the Middle East