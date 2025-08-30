OP-ED: The Buzz

The music world may be the loudest part of Hollywood right now, except for all the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, don’t worry I won’t throw in too many more details on my royal wedding. I make no promises on that however, let’s get started!

Ariana Grande’s much-anticipated return to the stage with her latest tour has been one of the most exciting events in the music world. After taking a break to focus on her acting career and personal life, Ariana is back to delivering her signature powerhouse vocals and electrifying performances to fans worldwide. The tour, which is in support of her latest album, has been a blend of both her classic hits like “No Tears Left to Cry” and “Problem,” alongside new tracks, showcasing her evolution as an artist. With her unparalleled vocal range, stunning stage presence, and undeniable charisma, Ariana’s tour promises to be a celebration of her career and a chance for fans to experience her artistry in a live, unforgettable way. Fans are eagerly flocking to arenas, hoping for a glimpse of the pop icon’s enchanting performances, as she proves once again why she’s one of the biggest stars of her generation.

My own personal niche of music is dad rock and of course Taylor Swift, so the release of a new Deftones album was like celebrating my birthday 6 months early, though I’m not sure how many people qualify them as ‘dad rock’. Deftones’ new album, Private Music, marks an exciting shift in the band’s sound, blending their signature atmospheric heaviness with more introspective and experimental elements. Moving away from the aggressive, hard-hitting metal of their earlier works, Private Music leans into a more ambient, immersive soundscape, featuring haunting melodies, intricate layers, and unexpected textures. The album explores deeper emotional territories, with Chino Moreno’s ethereal vocals reaching new levels of vulnerability, while the band’s instrumentation fluctuates between serene, almost meditative passages and moments of raw intensity. Fans have praised the album for its depth and complexity, with tracks that are both reflective and powerful. Private Music feels like a culmination of Deftones’ ability to meld heaviness and fragility, creating a record that is both challenging and mesmerizing—a truly fresh chapter in their storied career.

I’ll be honest I am not a fan of cancel culture, and I don’t know many people who are, but this time it’s SNL who could be getting the social axe. The growing calls to “cancel” Saturday Night Live (SNL) have become a heated topic in recent years, as the long-running sketch show faces increasing scrutiny over its content, political leanings, and evolving sense of humor. Critics argue that SNL has lost its cultural relevance and edge, with some claiming that the show has become too predictable, too focused on political satire, or too reliant on celebrity cameos. Others point to specific controversial sketches or perceived missteps in handling sensitive topics, which have sparked outrage on social media. While SNL has always been known for pushing boundaries, the modern landscape of cancel culture, combined with shifting audience expectations, has amplified the backlash. Supporters of the show, however, argue that its ability to adapt and reflect the times is precisely what has kept it relevant for over four decades. Still, the question of whether SNL can continue to thrive in today’s climate remains a topic of much debate, with some fans believing the show needs to either evolve or face eventual cancellation.

There is no way you thought I’d wrap up another week of The Buzz without mentioning Taylor Swift at least briefly? No way…