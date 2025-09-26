OP-ED: The Buzz

I’ve honestly been avoiding the Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI drama. Did they split up? Are they still together? We may really never know, but most people are speculating that the romance is over after Tate’s new song she released today, titled “TIT FOR TAT.” Now the drama is hard to avoid, honestly, because it almost feels like she is talking directly to him with lyrics like “Let’s go song for song.”

Dakota Johnson turned the Zurich Film Festival into her own personal runway Thursday night, serving ethereal drama in a sheer blue Gucci lace gown that had fashion jaws hitting the floor. The Fifty Shades alum floated in layers of tulle with a regal high neckline and Basque-style waistline, proving once again she’s Hollywood’s reigning queen of understated glamour. With stylist Kate Young pulling the strings, Johnson sparkled even brighter thanks to Roberto Coin jewels dripping in sapphires, emeralds, diamonds — basically enough bling to light up Zurich on their own.

Billie Eilish just proved she’s the ultimate supportive sister, and maybe the most relatable one, too. After Finneas and longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski dropped their engagement bombshell on Instagram, Billie quickly reposted the news with the perfect mix of happy tears and heart emojis. But the best part? A hilarious FaceTime screenshot where Claudia shows off her sparkling diamond while Billie looks absolutely stunned in the corner.

Did we think I’d let you go for another week without talking about Taylor Swift? We are 7 days away from TS12, I’ve presaved the album, and I am SO excited to hear it. Will it be a glitter gel pen album? Will it be heartbreaking and lyrically beautiful? Either way, my playlists are ready and my AirPods are charged. See you next week when we can officially dive into the details of this new TS era.