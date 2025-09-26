Peru Man Arrested For Possession Of CSAM Following 3-Month Investigation

PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — Detectives from the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, along with troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post, arrested a 43-year-old man from Peru, Indiana, on multiple felony charges for possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM), on Wednesday.

The investigation began in July 2025 after a complaint was received regarding an individual distributing CSAM. The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant for the residence of Jason L. Jessup, 43, in Peru, IN. During the execution of the search warrant, multiple electronic devices were seized, and these devices contained CSAM.

Members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post executed this warrant, taking Jessup into custody without incident. He was transported to and remanded at the Miami County Jail.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges:

*Jason L. Jessup, 43, of Peru, IN

– Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material – Level 5 Felony (10 counts)

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.