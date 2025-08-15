OP-ED The Buzz

This Friday, The Buzz has a special edition entirely Taylor Swift themed. From the release of TS12 to Taylor being on the Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” we have so much news to cover; fortunately, I’ve never needed an excuse to talk about Taylor Swift endlessly.

Taylor posted a countdown on her website on August 11 that would end on August 12 at 12:12 a.m., following a post by Taylor Nation, her marketing team, that read “thinking about when she said ‘See you next era'” Taylor was wearing an all-orange outfit in every slide of the post. This left Swifties speculating what it all meant and sacrificing sleep to find out.

New Heights also posted a teaser of their new episode, with the guest’s silhouette blacked out. As a veteran Swiftie, I knew it was Taylor.

12:12 a.m. rolled around, and Taylor’s website crashed due to traffic volume. When we were finally able to get in to see what the countdown meant, we were met with orange sparkly writing and the album cover blurred out with an orange lock over it. Taylor Swift had announced her 12th studio album. Taylor Nation quickly followed with a teaser of the New Heights podcast clip, where Taylor pulls the album out of a mint green and orange briefcase, still not revealing the album’s front cover.

August 13 at 7 p.m. ET, the Kelce’s release the new episode, which at one point had just over 1 million people tuned in. This was the first time in quite some time that fans got to see Taylor talk so candidly and openly about topics we’ve had questions on for ages. She spoke about what it was like to buy back her masters and being on the Eras Tour, and her recent sourdough obsession. We even finally got answers to whose idea the cleaning cart was before the shows. Of course, it was Taylor’s idea; who else would think of that?

Taylor says this new album, titled “The Life of a Showgirl”, is an album full of bangers and is much more upbeat than her last album, “The Tortured Poets Department”. The album features 12 new tracks, and Taylor says it is perfect in every regard.

We also got to see Taylor and Travis have multiple sweet moments, including one where Travis smiles at her and calls her “sweetie”.

The album comes out October 3, or 3/10, which equals 13, a nod to the singer’s favorite number.

See you next week!