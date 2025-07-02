OSHP Targets Drunk Driving

OHIO, (WOWO) — If your plans to celebrate the 4th include alcohol, you might also want to include a designated driver.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired driving during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The effort is part of the Patrol’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

Last year 16 fatal crashes killed 18 people in the Buckeye State – 8 of which involved alcohol or drugs.

Officials encourage motorists to avoid speeding, wear safety belts, and keep your phones down as well, in order to keep the highways safe for all.