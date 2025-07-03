July 2, 2025
Local News

Pikes Pub And Gang Enhancement

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County prosecutors are pushing to add gang enhancement charges to six men accused of beating a Black man at Pikes Pub in late May.

Court documents filed Friday name Vard Warnock, Justin Wert, Jerrad Impton, Douglas Zuber, Ryan Minick, and Christopher Yoho – all tied to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Prosecutors say the men attacked James Simmons on May 30 to benefit or promote the gang.

The case has drawn public attention, with some calling the beating racially motivated.

