OSU expands settlement total to $61M in Strauss abuse cases

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) The Ohio State University has reached new settlement agreements with 13 survivors in cases involving former physician Richard Strauss, according to university officials.

Officials say the agreements total $1.8 million, averaging more than $138,000 per survivor, as part of a broader resolution process tied to decades-old allegations.

The university says it has now reached settlements with 317 survivors totaling more than $61 million, with agreements completed through mediation and individual settlement programs established in recent years, according to Ohio State University officials.

University officials say the settlements do not restrict survivors from speaking publicly about their experiences and are part of ongoing efforts to resolve claims related to Strauss, who worked at the university from 1978 to 1998.

Officials say Ohio State continues to offer counseling and medical support services for survivors and their families, with costs covered for those who seek treatment, according to university officials.

Strauss died in 2005, and the university says it continues to maintain public records and resources related to the investigation and prior reports of misconduct.